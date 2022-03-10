SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield has partnered with Green Flower, an online program focused on the marijuana industry, to offer programs about the marijuana industry.

“We are excited to be the first university in Illinois to partner with Green Flower to offer in-demand cannabis certificate programs,” Rob Kerr, UIS associate director of continuing and professional education, said in a news release. “The Illinois cannabis sector has enormous growth potential. There are 25 dispensaries and cultivation centers within 100 miles of our campus, and over 16,000 employees statewide. This market is booming, and those with the right training will be positioned to take full advantage of it.”

Programs will be focused on the business of marijuana, agriculture and horticulture, law and policy and healthcare and medicine. The online certificates do not count toward a student’s credits, and each program is offered over eight weeks.

“A little over a year after the state of Illinois made adult-use cannabis legal, the state has shown some of the fastest and largest growth of any state in the country, and as the sales expand, so does the industry and tremendous job opportunities,” Daniel Kalef, vice president of higher education at Green Flower, said. “We applaud the leadership of the university for their foresight in wanting to offer certificate programs designed to prepare people for careers in what is now the fastest growing job market in the country. “

Courses begin August 23, and enrollment is open to prospective students. Each certificate will cost $2,500, however, there is a $300 discount for students who enroll in August.