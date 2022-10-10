SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield will host the 44th annual International Festival later this month.

UIS welcomes the community to the festival, the longest running student-led program in the history of the institution. The festival will feature live cultural performances and samples of food from around the world.

For over four decades, UIS has celebrated its rich international and cultural diversity with the annual festival. Guests are encouraged to spend some time meeting other people from all over the world.

According to Fall Semester 2022 census numbers, a total of 645 international students are enrolled at UIS from 49 countries.

The event is scheduled at the Recreation and Athletic Center at 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Admission is free.

More information can be found here or the UIS Office of International Student Services at 217-206-6678 or iss@uis.edu.