UIS to honor the Class of 2020 during two special commencement ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield will honor the Class of 2020 during two special commencement ceremonies on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said this will be an opportunity for 2020 graduates to walk across the stage in their cap and gown and have their names read in front of up to eight guests. The ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the UIS Sangamon Auditorium, which is inside the Public Affairs Center Building on Ernest Hemingway Drive.

According to officials, about 75 graduates are expected to attend each commencement ceremony. Graduates need to register in advance. Additionally, due to the current circumstances of COVID-19, graduates and guests must follow the Fall 2021 United in Safety guidelines. People will also need to provide either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test received within 48 hours of the event.

UIS Assistant Director of Public Relations Blake Wood said UIS Chancellor Emeritus Susan Koch will hand out diploma covers to graduates, with remarks from UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney and the conferral of degrees by U of I System President Timothy Killeen.