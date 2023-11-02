SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of an annual tradition, students at the University of Illinois Springfield will be placing yellow ribbons on campus trees to honor Veterans.

The tradition began in 2012 when a UIS student started tying yellow ribbons on trees campus-wide to celebrate Veterans. The UIS Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center took it from there, and continue to rally student volunteers around Veterans Day to tie hundreds of ribbons.

This Friday, student volunteers will meet at 3 p.m. at the Student Leadership Center within the Student Union Building (2251 Richard Wright Drive). Ribbons will be put on trees along University Drive, Vachel Lindsay Drive and throughout the heart of campus.

UIS will continue to honor Veterans by holding a flag ceremony on Veterans Day. It will be at the Public Affairs Center at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Refreshments and a tour will follow from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., where participants can see the new Military and Veteran Resource Center in University Hall Room 1002.