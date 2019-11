UIS Students compete on getting food from local neighborhood for charity on Halloween evening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween night was not just for collecting candy.

Some University of Illinois Springfield students went trick or treating to help fight hunger.

They collected almost 16,000 pounds of food.

Organizers say 15,000 pounds will go to the Central Illinois Food Bank while the other 1,000 pounds will go to the University of Illinois Springfield Cares Food Pantry.

A total of 228 students went door to door to get the donations.