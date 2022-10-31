SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – During the annual Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods event, University of Illinois Springfield students helped to collect food on Sunday for Central Illinois Foodbank.

A total of 12 teams, consisting of 108 students, went door-to-door in several Springfield neighborhoods collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food items. They collected exactly 7,899 pounds of food.

The food will be donated to the Central Illinois Foodbank, who will then distribute supplies to food pantries, soup kitchens, residential programs and after-school programs in a 21-county region.

Last week, the teams distributed door hangers in various neighborhoods that explained the project. Collected items were then returned and weighed on the UIS campus.

Leading the way with the project, Phi Kappa Tau fraternity students collected 1,079 pounds of food in the Lincolnshire subdivision. Christian Student Fellowship students collected 1,501 pounds of food in the Mill Creek subdivision.

Prizes were awarded to the teams that collected the most food.

For more information, or if you have food that was not collected, the UIS Volunteer Center can be reached at 217-206-7716 or volunteer@uis.edu.