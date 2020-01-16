UIS researcher studies government spending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A university researcher studied state government spending from 2014 and found some promising signs if you are a concerned taxpayer.

The professor found that in 2014, the state was efficient in higher education funding. the study took several outputs into account, including test scores out for education. In total, the student took into account eight metrics:

Higher education

Elementary/secondary education

Public welfare

Health & hospitals

Transportation

Public safety

environment & housing

infrastructure

“We looked at multiple outputs,” said Arwi Kriz, UIS Institute for Illinois Public Finance research fellow. “So for higher education, we looked at four-year and two-year colleges, and then looked at enrollment and graduation rates and standardized test scores.” Areas where the study found the state could improve in are secondary and primary education. The study found that Illinois ranks below average in those categories.

However, this study focused on the year 2014, which is before the state revamped their school funding model. Studies like these take time to put together, so if may be a while before the current government’s efficiency is put to the test.

The study found Illinois ranks among the best compared to other states in terms of higher education, infrastructure and housing. It is also in the top 20 when it comes to efficiency in welfare spending.