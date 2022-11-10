SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have watched one University of Illinois professor in your latest Netflix binge-watch without even knowing it.

UIS criminology and criminal justice professor Ryan Williams is interviewed as an expert in the new true-crime documentary series “I AM A STALKER”, released on Netflix late last month.

Associate professor of criminology and criminal justice Ryan Williams Courtesy: UIS

Netflix describes that the series “profiles the most notorious stalkers currently behind bars as they tell us in their own chilling words, how love turned into deadly obsession.”

UIS said in a social media post Williams is featured in the second episode. The series has cracked Netflix’s top 10 watched TV shows.