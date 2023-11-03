SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield’s Visual Arts Gallery is getting ready to launch their annual silent auction.

The auction, which offers art of various mediums from ceramics and collages to prints and photography, will launch Monday, Nov. 13. Bidding ends at 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 7. The gallery is also hosting a final bidding reception on Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say all bids must be placed on the auction’s website, where people also can view all the art available on the auction block.

The proceeds from the auction will fund gallery programming like exhibitions with emerging artists and educational programs.

The gallery is located in room 201 of the Health and Sciences Building, and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The art up for auction online will be available for public viewing at the Visual Arts Gallery Dec. 4-7.

For more information on the gallery, you can visit its website here.