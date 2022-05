Photo Courtesy: University of Illinois Springfield Facebook page

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Springfield Police officers are helping people in Ukraine.

In a social media post, officials said they are donating eight used body armor vests. Those vests will first be sent to the Illinois State Police, who will then send them to the US/Ukrainian Resistance Foundation.

Armor vests are replaced by UISPD every five years, according to officials. “The vests are usually surplussed, but this year they decided to help Ukraine.”