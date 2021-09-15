UIS Police Department to host a public safety day for children

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield Police Department will host a public safety day on September 25 for children living in Springfield.

Officials said the event will go from 10 a.m. to noon at SASA Soccer Complex on 11th Street. It will have several discussions on police and fire safety topics, boating safety, power line safety and railroad safety.

Many agencies will attend this event. The details for their sessions are as followed:

– UIS Police and Illinois State Police will teach children about road safety, steps to take in an emergency and the duties of a police officer

– The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office will hold a K-9 demonstration

– The Springfield Fire Department will discuss fire safety

– Illinois Conservation Police will discuss boating safety

– A Life Flight helicopter will land and be on display

– Operation Life Saver will teach railroad safety

“Being a first responder and having kids, you try to teach them about safety and what first responders do,” said UIS Police Officer Adam Rade. “This event will serve as an educational resource for adults and children.”

According to officials, in alignment with UIS’ United in Safety guidelines, people who aren’t vaccinated should maintain six feet of social distance and wear a mask. Those who are vaccinated are not required to wear a mask outdoors.