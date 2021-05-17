UIS now offering free COVID-19 saliva testing to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield, in partnership with SHIELD Illinois, is now offering free COVID-19 saliva testing to the public.

The free tests are being funded through an agreement between the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois using federal relief money.

Community testing is available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Student Union (west entrance). Designated short-term COVID-19 testing parking spots are available in Lot G (west of the Student Union) and Lot J (east of the Student Union).

UIS strongly encourages community members to visit UIS’ testing site to pre-register by visiting the SHIELD testing portal at shieldilportal.pointnclick.com. Click “sign up for an account” and enter agency code – df5brbrj.

Here’s a few things to know about SHIELD testing at UIS:

Testing is for non-symptomatic individuals who are not isolating due to COVID-19.

All samples will be sent to a Springfield lab, with results sent to each individual tester or their guardian within 12-18 hours.

There is no age limit to participate in SHIELD testing; however, younger children may require more time to deposit their sample.

All visitors must wear a face covering over their mouth and nose as they enter and leave the testing site.

Testers should not eat, drink, use tobacco, brush their teeth, or use mouthwash 60 minutes prior to submitting a sample.

For more information, visit the UIS COVID-19 testing website at uis.edu/covid-19/testing/.