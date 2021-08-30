UIS meets fundraising goal almost a year ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) announced that the Reaching Stellar Campaign hit its $40 million goal on August 13.

University officials said the campaign is far from finished, as Reaching Stellar will continue into June 2022 to support its five priority areas, which include scholarships, academic excellence, the Center for Lincoln Studies, “the public good” and facilities & technology.

“Achieving the Reaching Stellar goal has been a top priority for me since I arrived last year. I knew that the excellent groundwork laid by Chancellor Emerita Susan Koch meant we would reach our goal early,” UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney said. “I’m delighted that this fundraising goal has been met ahead of schedule and am grateful so many alumni, donors and friends all see the value and impact of investing in UIS.”

According to Blake Wood, Assistant Director of UIS Public relations, the success of this campaign can be attributed to the 112,097 gifts made so far from 16,756 donors.

Blake stated, “Nearly $8 million has been committed to 72 new scholarship funds that have already benefitted more than 250 additional students to date and will help generations of students with their higher education costs. The Student Union, the first at UIS and built thanks to both student fees and gifts from generous donors, has become the heart of campus since opening in January 2018. The Center for Lincoln Studies debuted in February 2021 and has already become a national base for scholarship, teaching and public history about Abraham Lincoln’s life, leadership and legacy. And the $13.5 million in gifts given to ‘the public good’ – which includes areas like the Illinois Innocence Project, NPR Illinois and the UIS Performing Arts Services – means the excellent service to others that is the cornerstone of UIS’ identity will continue to flourish.”