SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Astronomy-Physics Program and the Astronomy Interest Group at University of Illinois Springfield will be hosting a watch party for the partial solar eclipse this Saturday.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the quad. From Springfield’s view, the moon will cover up around 60% of the sun just before noon. There will be glasses available while supplies last. Attendees can make pinhole cameras and have a chance to view the sun through the UIS Solar Telescope.

The watch party is subject to cancellation in the event of cloudy skies. Weather questions can be made by calling 217-206-8342 at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14.

UIS Associate Professor of Astronomy-Physics John Martin is hosting and may be contacted by email (jmart5@uis.edu) for more information. People may also follow his Instagram (@SPIAstroGuy) or the UIS Observatory (@UISObservatory) on X for updates.