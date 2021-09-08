UIS has slight decrease in enrollment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The total number of student enrollment at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) fell from 4,146 to 3,944 students for the 2021-22 academic year.

“COVID-19 continues to affect our enrollment numbers,” said UIS interim chancellor Karen Whitney. “Though our Admissions team was able to connect with prospective students virtually in innovative new ways last year, our ability to visit schools and personally interact with students was significantly hindered.

“However, I am encouraged by the greater number of students living on campus and an increase in our international student population,” said Karen. “We also are offering more on-ground classes and student life programming due to our highly vaccinated campus population. All of those are good signs that students want to be a part of the great things happening at UIS as we continue to find a path toward a more normal university experience during the greatest health challenge of our lives.”

Officials said the number of students living on campus increased this semester. A total of 839 students are living on campus, which is higher compared to 817 students in fall 2020.

According to the UIS Assistant Director of Public Relations Blake Wood, the total undergraduate enrollment stands at 2,503 students. This is a slight decrease from 2,654 students in fall 2020. Additionally, the number of graduate students dropped from 1,492 students in 2020 to 1,441 students in 2021. 3,071 students are Illinois residents, which makes up nearly 78% of the student body.

Blake said there are more international students on campus this fall. Black or African American students (499) make up 12.7 percent of the student body. The number of Hispanic students (349) enrolled this semester stands at nearly 9 percent. Asian students (178) make up 4.5 percent.

