UPDATE: UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney recently sent out a statement.

She stated, “The University has learned that the UIS United Faculty, which represents 134 tenured and tenure-track faculty, has announced a vote to authorize a strike and plans to file an intent-to-strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board tomorrow, April 21. While we are disappointed, holding a strike authorization vote is not uncommon in the negotiation process. It gives the union the option to call for a strike, once all the legal requirements and timelines are met, but does not necessarily mean a strike will occur. The University will continue to negotiate in good faith.”

The Interim Chancellor said the next scheduled bargaining sessions are April 22, 25 and 27. The parties are also currently discussing additional dates.

“We greatly value and appreciate our faculty, and we are committed to the academic success of our students. I am hopeful that we will be able to reach a fair, sustainable and fiscally responsible agreement—at the bargaining table—with which both parties can be satisfied,” said Whitney.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The members of the University of Illinois-Springfield United Faculty (UISUF, IFT Local 4100) voted Wednesday to authorize a strike if the UIS administration does not make significant movement soon towards reaching a fair agreement with faculty.

The parties have been bargaining for more than a year and the previous contract expired in August 2021.

Officials said the union will file an intent-to-strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board (IELRB) on Thursday. The faculty could then strike as soon as May 2.

“We do not want it to come to a strike, but after a year of bargaining we have seen little progress on critical issues in negotiations,” said UISUF Chapter President Kristi Barnwell, an associate professor of history. “It is past time for UIS administration to prove that they prioritize our students and value the work of our faculty by getting a fair deal done.”

UISUF members are seeking an agreement that will attract and retain exceptional faculty and invest in the academic programs and resources necessary to give UIS students the high-quality education they deserve.

“For me, the decision to vote in favor of a strike is about the desire to see the university demonstrate that it values the work that faculty do,” said Stephanie Hedge, associate professor of English. “We want management at UIS to support us as we work to make student experiences on our campus meaningful and show they are ready to invest in us in tangible ways.”

According to officials, some UIS faculty earn as much as 20 percent less than educators at other Illinois institutions. Officials also said some UIS faculty have not received a cost of living raise since 2020. At the same time, the university has continually increased administrative positions, resulting in a bloated management to faculty ratio of one manager for every two faculty, officials added.

“UIS’s misplaced priorities are not the only problem,” said Martin Martsch, associate professor of social work. “The U of I system needs to dedicate additional funds to our campus to ensure it can reach its potential for our diverse students and be an economic driver for the community.”

UIS currently receives only 4 percent of the U of I budget, despite the greater needs of its students compared to the Champaign and Chicago campuses.

“Year after year, we are asked to do more with less – and for less,” said Barnwell. “Faculty simply cannot provide a filet mignon education with fast-food resources.

“By authorizing a strike today, our members are sending a loud and clear message to the University of Illinois system that they must do better for our students and faculty now,” she added. “We are united and ready to strike if needed to ensure that they do.”

The next bargaining session is scheduled for Friday, April 22.