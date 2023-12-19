SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield is upgrading their Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies program to better accommodate adult learners working towards their college degree.

The changes will particularly help adults who have earned some college credits, but have not completed their degree. Improvements will include:

Streamlined degree requirements and eligibility.

A separate track for degree completion, catering to those who may already have college credit.

A greater ability for students to personally customize the path towards their degree.

Course university requirements and credit for prior learning being counted toward students’ degrees.

The opportunity for students to easily stack minors and/or other micro-credentials toward their degree.

“The liberal studies degree gives adult learners the ability to design individualized academic experiences both in person and online,” UIS Chancellor Janet L. Gooch said. “In most cases, students will be able to transfer their existing credits to UIS, building on the progress they have already made in order to complete their bachelor’s degree.”

Officials at UIS said their liberal studies students are able to explore various disciplines, as opposed to focusing on a singular subject.

“These changes will have a significant impact on adult learners’ ability to complete their bachelor’s degree at UIS,” said Vickie Cook, UIS Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Retention Management. “The liberal studies degree offers flexibility, which will allow the students to continue to work while finishing their degree.”

More information on UIS’ enhanced Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies program can be found at uis.edu/liberal-studies.