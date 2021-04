SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at the University of Illinois at Springfield are displaying 1,000 flags for Sexual Assault Awareness Month’s Day of Action.

The UIS Women’s Center and Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center will co-sponsor the display on the Springfield quad from 8 am until 6 pm.

The flags with the teal sexual assault awareness ribbon represent the 433,000 Americans who are sexually assaulted every year.

The display will include information about resources on campus.