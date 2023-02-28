SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Springfield is celebrating 25 years of offering online education.

The university was among the first higher education institutions to offer online education in the country.

“UIS led in many ways,” said Ray Schroeder, an emeritus professor who helped start UIS’ first online programs. “Individual faculty members had experimented with online segments in their classes in the years before we launched fully online classes and degrees.”

UIS’s Director for the Center of Online Learning, Research & Service Michelle Gribbins said their online program was part of the reason she started teaching at UIS in 2005.

“One of the things that attracted me to work here at UIS is that they were offering online programs,” Gribbins said. “And I knew that at that time, that was our future in higher education is having more and more online offerings for our students.”

Gribbins estimates 39% of all UIS students are currently fully online. The university offers 52 online undergraduate and graduate programs, including computer science, communications, history, management information systems and political science.

“One of the main benefits and main reasons why we offer online programs is we are able to reach students who would not be able to continue their education otherwise,” Gribbins said. “Over the years we’ve had students who are stay at home parents who are taking online courses and are able to get their degrees in that manner.”

UIS is now working to incorporate artificial intelligence tools like Chat GPT into the classroom.

Forbes recognized UIS earlier this month as one of the best affordable online colleges.