URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student was recently the victim of a sexual extortion scam that resulted in a $100 loss, the U of I Police Department reported on Thursday.

UIPD officials said the scam happened on Monday. The student sent intimate pictures of himself to a person he met online and was subsequently threatened with the release of those photos to his social media contacts.

The offender demanded a $100 payment in exchange for keeping the photos private. The student complied with the demand and then blocked the offender.