UIPD officer placed on leave

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I police officer accused of sexual harassment was placed on administrative leave.

We’ve been telling you for months about the allegations against Brian Tison.

U of I Police Chief Craig Stone told us they decided to put him on leave after the department learned about a new allegation regarding his behavior between 2015 and 2018.

While Stone said he cannot comment further, since this is both a personnel matter and an active investigation, he added…