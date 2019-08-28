UIPD officer placed on leave

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I police officer accused of sexual harassment was placed on administrative leave.
We’ve been telling you for months about the allegations against Brian Tison.
U of I Police Chief Craig Stone told us they decided to put him on leave after the department learned about a new allegation regarding his behavior between 2015 and 2018.
While Stone said he cannot comment further, since this is both a personnel matter and an active investigation, he added…
“The safety and security of the campus community remains paramount, and all of the University of Illinois Police Department’s practices and policies are developed with that in mind.”Craig Stone, U of I Chief of Police