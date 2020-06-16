UIPD names their new chief of police

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has a new chief of police.

Alice Cary, a 34-year veteran in law enforcement, has been named the new chief and executive director of public safety, effective July 20. Her appointment is subject to approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Officials said she is currently the chief of police at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. In her current role, they said she created a dedicated Campus Outreach and Support team that works to create trust through relationships and communication with the campus and surrounding community.

“Chief Cary has demonstrated a commitment to community policing and public engagement,” said U of I Chancellor Robert Jones. “She has collaborated with university officials, local law enforcement and other stakeholders to implement policies and practices to enhance efficiencies and maintain a strong focus on the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

Cary is taking the place of Craig Stone. He was named the UI chief of police in June 2018, but left the department in January. Deputy Chief Matt Myrick was interim ED of public safety while UIPD conducted a search for the new chief.