CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In the wake of several incidents of University of Illinois students being scammed in recent weeks, University Police are keeping a public log of these scams as examples to the community of what to look out for.

Some of these logged scams include one from last week, when a student was scammed out of nearly $3,000 by someone claiming the student was wanted on warrants.

In many scams, the scammers tend to target international students to take advantage of language or cultural barriers that make them more susceptible. There are a number of red flags that University Police advise people to keep in mind when they receive a call from an unknown person:

No government official (including police officers, immigration officials and tax agents) will ever demand money over the phone

Scammers try to intimidate victims with empty threats of arrest or deportation

Scammers will often demand payment in the form of something other than cash, like gift cards or virtual currency

To avoid banks becoming suspicious, scammers will sometimes direct victims to visit a series of banks to withdraw cash in small portions that eventually add up

Scammers often spoof phone numbers of legitimate agencies (as was the case in last week’s scam)

Anyone who encounters one of these red flags is encouraged to hang up immediately and call police. The 24-hour non-emergency number for the UIPD is 217-333-1216.