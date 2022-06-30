URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in custody after a routine traffic stop revealed he was wanted and in possession of a loaded gun.

University of Illinois Police officers pulled over Javario Gill, 24, on Florida/Kirby Avenue Wednesday night for driving 15 miles per hour over the speed limit. During the stop, officers discovered that Gill was wanted on two outstanding warrants: one for property damage and one for failing to show up in court to answer charges related to animal cruelty.

Upon being arrested, Gill told officers there was a gun in the car, which they found in the driver’s side door. It is illegal under state law to transport a loaded gun that is readily accessible to vehicle occupants.

Gill was arrested on the warrants and for aggravated unlawful use of a firearm. He was taken to the Champaign County Jail.