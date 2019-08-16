UIPD completes active shooter training

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are preparing for the worst as they wrapped up active shooter training Friday.

Previously, all officers had some kind of active shooter training. But now, they will all have the same.

It took place at the ILEAS Traning Center in Urbana. It is called Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT. It was developed at Texas State University in 2002 and is considered the national standard.

Officers went through multiple scenarios behind closed doors. Each of them did courses of 16 hours over two days. UIPD Sergeant Robert Benoit says it’s better to be proactive than reactive.

“Historically we can look and see that these events do happen,” says Benoit. “It’s not unheard of. And some of them can get very ugly, very quickly. So what we’re trying to impress on officers is the speed and preciseness of their responses to these events.”

Nearly 100 officers total were trained over the two weeks. The U of I coordinated with the FBI Springfield Office, who presented the course for free. This is the first time ALERRT has been brought to UIPD. The department says everyone having the same training will help their responsiveness in case of emergency.