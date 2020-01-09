UIPD chief accepts new job

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I is looking for a new Chief of Police.

Craig Stone, who also serves as Executive Director of Public Safety is returning to Columbus, OH. where he worked for three decades. Stone said he was not actively looking for new employment during his time at UIPD. However, city leaders in Columbus recruited him to serve as Deputy Director of Public Safety for the City of Columbus. Chief Stone had been with UIPD since June 2018.

In the past year and a half, we introduced new opportunities for community engagement and strengthened our policies and procedures for keeping the community safe. We worked with stakeholders on and off campus to make our police presence highly visible with the goal of preventing crime and maintaining a safe campus. I am proud of what we accomplished in a relatively short time. However, the pull of family and home in Columbus was very strong. Executive Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Craig Stone

When Stone arrived at UIPD, he implemented the department’s Community Police Academy and summer Youth Leadership Camp. Both of these programs are meant to help citizens learn more about law enforcement.

Stone’s last day will be on January 15. Deputy Chief Matt Myrick will be appointed as the interim Executive Director of Public Safety. Myrick previously served as the interim chief for about six months in 2018 prior to Stone’s arrival.