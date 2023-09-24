URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — If you have a dog, you know how important it is to take care of them. On Sunday, U of I Vet Med students wanted to not only help pet owners but also the Piatt County Animal Shelter.

People could bring in their furry friends to the Vet Med campus on Sunday afternoon for a bath, nail trim and other small checkups. All of the money goes to the Piatt County shelter.

Katie Callahan, one of the student volunteers, said it’s also a unique learning environment for veterinary students like herself.

“It’s a nice break for us to come out and people’s animals, people’s pets,” she said. “Get practice nail trimming, ear cleaning, and just have a fun time bathing the animals.”

She also knows it’s a reminder of why they do what they do.

“There’s more than just the classroom side of it for us,” Callahan added.

In the past, the students have raised thousands for the Vermilion County and Champaign County shelters. If you missed the weekend event, they’ll have another one in the spring.