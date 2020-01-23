UI taking preventative measures against virus

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WCI) — A new type of coronavirus has made its way to the United States. It has not hit central Illinois, but the U of I is being proactive.

“We have a large community. We have a lot of students. We have tons of international travel,” says Champaign Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.

That is why the McKinley Health Center at the U of I started screening students coming in with any respiratory infection for the virus — whether or not they have traveled to areas with confirmed cases. They want to work ahead to rule it out.

“I think it’s a good measure. I think it’s safer for the students too, as well as everybody around them,” says U of I student Johan Ortega.

Cases started popping up in China last month. The first case in the U.S. was just confirmed Tuesday in Washington state.

It causes pneumonia, but does not respond to antibiotics. Coronavirus can be spread through coughing and sneezing of an infected person.

“How easily it spreads from person to person. That’s key,” says Pryde. So far, we know that the 17 deaths have been in older people with other illnesses.”

She also says this is not the first coronavirus outbreak to happen recently. Other commonly known ones were MERS and SARS viruses several years ago.

“Novel is the key here because…there about 7 coronaviruses that infect people. And there are some that infect animals, and some that affect both. But of the 7 that infect humans, this is the newest one,” says Pryde.

And since it is new, she says there are still many questions to be answered. The CDC and World Health Organization are still working to figure out what exactly this new outbreak is.

“It’s always concerning to public health when you see any type of novel virus because again, a novel virus has a potential for a pandemic…because there just isn’t really any immunity to it. So, that’s the concern,” says Pryde.

But she also says that as of right now, you do not have to be too worried. These are all preventative measures to keep the Champaign-Urbana communities healthy.