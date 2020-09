CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old University of Illinois student will be appearing in court after throwing a large fraternity party Thursday night.

UI Police arrived at a residence in the 400 block of East John Street around 9:17 p.m. Thursday after being notified about a large party in the area.

Thomas McDonagh was issued a City of Champaign notice to appear in court for endangering public health because the party violated a local public health ordinance related to COVID-19.