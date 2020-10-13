UI Senate leaders consider eliminating spring break, other changes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Senate is considering a revised schedule to limit the amount of opportunity students have to travel. The idea is to lower their risk of COVID-19 exposure, but some students doubt it’ll make any difference.

If the revised schedule goes into effect, students will get three non-consecutive days off: Wednesday, February 17, 2021; Wednesday, March 24, 2021; and Tuesday, April 13, 2021. It will also push back the start of the spring semester by a week, from January 19 to January 15, to give students time to test and quarantine or isolate.

Senate leaders say they specifically avoided giving students days off on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays because typically students will use that time to travel. We talked to students who had mixed reactions about these possible revisions.

“I feel like students are still gonna travel, especially because classes are probably gonna be online anyway, and families are gonna plan vacations no matter what,” said student Patrick Winter.

“I went to undergrad here, so I’m kindof used to having that week of spring break, and it’s really nice to go and plan a nice trip with your friends and family. But also I feel like a lot of people might actually be traveling during that time, so just for safety reasons, I get why they’re doing the changes,” said student Nidhi Singh.

Senate leaders said the recommended schedule is based on lessons they’ve learned this semester, as in what works and what doesn’t in terms of handling COVID-19.

The Senate will consider these adjustments on Monday.