UI rolling out ‘Call to Action’ initiative

UIUC (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is putting millions of dollars toward research that will highlight racial and social injustices.

The effort is worth two million dollars. It’s U of I Chancellor Robert Jones’s ‘Call to Action Initiative.’

Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, Sean Garrick, is also onboard and overseeing the project.

His office will use the money for research that highlights systemic racism, criminal justice issues, and health care disparities in minority communities.

It’ll support faculty grants, an annual symposium of funded projects, and an ongoing lecture series to find out smart ways to reform these issues.

“The disparity is huge. I don’t think we can afford to just hope that these things are paid attention to. In fact, we should ensure that we actually pay attention to these problems,” says Garrick. “It’s a way of telling our students, faculty, and staff that this work is important to us.”

The university will start accepting project proposals for this initiative in the fall.