UI researchers study veteran employment opportunities

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS URBANA-CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The College of Applied Health Sciences, Chez Veterans Center and School of Labor and Employment Relations teamed up to research employment for post 9/11 veterans.

“This study has been going on for almost two years now,” Dr. Jeni Hunniecutt, one of the study’s authors, explained. “It was in partnership with a veteran service organization called JobPath that has a mission of helping veterans translate their kills into the civilian labor market, and essentially serves veterans in the employment sector.”

The main focus was on the efficacy of veterans job fairs, which Hunniecutt said are common employment tools within the veteran community.

According to the data compiled for the study:

About 62% of Veteran respondents attended a Veteran job fair in the past year, and a vast majority (73.2%) of them attended one to three Veteran job fairs total. 67% of Veterans in this sample secured a job through Veteran job fairs. Those who attended job fairs reported overall satisfaction with Veteran-specific fairs (75%). 141 respondents (13.4%) reported dissatisfaction with Veteran job fairs Veterans in the Labor Market: Experiences of the Post 9/11 Generation

Researchers discussed the findings Monday during a virtual event that also featured Governor, J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Director of Veterans Affairs’ Linda Chapa LaVia, U.S. Dept. of Labor Assistant Secretary John Lowry and former Army officer Jas Boothe. Although the data was collected over a two-year period, the pandemic played a big part in the conversations about the findings.

“We had a lot of conversations about moving into the virtual space, particularly as it comes to veteran job fairs,” Hunniecutt said. “Employment was a topic we couldn’t ignore, particularly because of the pandemic. We know that it’s a complex issue before the pandemic, but particularly now, it’s something that is just incredibly important and has affected many of my own military brothers and sisters around the country.”

Hunniecutt, who served in the Virginia National Guard for six years, said her biggest takeaway that she would share with other veterans is to get connected.

“There are resources, there are people, there are organizations in abundance when it comes to the veteran community,” she said. “The resources and the support is out there. The hardest part, and I think the biggest barrier, is finding them. So, if you have veterans that have motivation to have those needs met, the resources are there.”

