UI police officer pleads not guilty in court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois police officer charged with seven counts of official misconduct pleaded not guilty Monday.

Jerald Sandage turned himself to the Piatt County Sherrif’s Office last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an internal investigation by UI Police.

Police say the veteran UI officer used department security cameras and databases to find personal information about two men and five women from 2017 to 2018.

During the investigation, police say two women made accusations of sexual assault against Sandage.

Sandage pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday afternoon.

He faces 2-5 years per official misconduct charge, which is a Class 3 felony.

He’ll be back in court on January 16 with an attorney, who was not present on Monday.