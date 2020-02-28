UI officer charged with misconduct resigns

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A U of I officer charged with official misconduct has resigned.

Interim UIPD Chief Matt Myrick said the department accepted the resignation of Jerald Sandage on Thursday. “We are working with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement while they continue to investigate the matter related to his arrest.”

Officials said Sandage was arrested in December for incidents that happened between February 2017 and January 2018. Officers said Sandage misused law enforcement databases and security cameras to find personal information about women on and off the U of I campus.

Sandage was put on leave in September 2018 when a woman accused him of sexual assault. She said it happened off campus while he was off duty.

Myrick said, “At UIPD, we cultivate a workplace environment that encourages integrity, respect and service, with the safety and security of our community being our foremost priority.”