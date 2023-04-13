URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A new program is on its way to U of I, and it’s aiming to make the news a little more diverse.

Three students are teaming up to create the school’s first broadcast all in Spanish.

It’s called UI7 En Vivo. It translates to UI7 Live. Students are already preparing for it to air.

It’ll be an extension of the shows the university’s journalism program students are already working on.

Emilio Reyes, one of the anchors, said representation is important to him. He feels this is one way to keep up with the growing world.

“It’s honestly everything I’ve ever wanted,” Reyes said. “I finally get to have that here at a collegiate level instead of waiting till I graduate, I get to do that now. It’s so important that not just myself but other Latin X students and journalism students are having this opportunity to share their experience and get really good hands-on experience.”

Jackie Barba, Anneliese Cornejo Garcia and Reyes have been working behind the scenes for a couple of months and are excited for the club to take off.

You can watch their first broadcast this fall.