UI Habitat helps prepares home for Young family

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The UI Habitat For Humanity student chapter is partially sponsoring a home going up on West Church Street. The chapter contributed $35,000.
Work on the house started last Saturday. Builders raised the walls. This Saturday, they’ll finish bracing them. The home won’t be finished until early spring, but this work will complete the exterior, leaving the inside work for the winter months.
The home is for Tiffini Young of Rantoul and her family. Young moved to the area from Chicago and now works for Carle.
For more information, click here.