UI Food Assistance and Wellbeing program combats food insecurity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–A group of U of I grads is holding a food drive to combat food insecurity on campus.

The Food and Assistance and Wellbeing program is looking for donations to its pantry.

Their goal is to reach 100 lbs. of food. Organizers said making sure every student is fed is essential to the entire campus’ well being.

The pantry is open Tuesdays and Saturdays at the ARC. Go to the member services desk and ask about the food assistance program.

To donate, organizers say to visit their website and pick out items to send using Amazon Wishlist.