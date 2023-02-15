URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I will receive $1.25 million for drug and addiction abuse research.

The money will buy a high-end mass spectrometer that helps faculty perform single-cell and tissue imaging experiments. Professor of Science Jonathan Sweedler said the goal is to take individual cells and understand how they’re different in health and disease.

“The treatments we have are unfortunately not effective enough,” Sweedler said. “So, sometimes you really hope to come up with a magic pill that makes the disease go away. But sometimes, it’s sort of a slog. You have to understand basic science about what’s changing in the brain. Then with that, we can then figure out better treatments.”

Sweedler also said more projects are on the way, including research on Alzheimers, epilepsy, and back pain.