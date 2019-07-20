UI cuts back on electricity use amid excessive heat warning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Air conditioners are on full blast during this excessive heat warning.

U of I is asking all of it’s employees to cut back on using electricity to make up for it. Summer is the peak time for energy use. There are more than 600 facilities and buildings on campus. The university is asking all employees to turn off lights and computers, close blinds, and shut doors to keep rooms cooler.

The overuse of electricity could have major consequences. UI Facilities and Services Executive Director Mohamed Attalla says, “It’s very important for the infrastructure for electricity. The overload might result in tripping of breakers or interruption of power when you have an overload at its peak during these hot days.”

The Abbot power plant provides half of the electricity on campus. The rest is bought from Midcontinent Independent System Operator. That company sends out alerts when it wants users to conserve energy.

The excessive heat warning is in effect until 7:00 pm on Sunday. This UI emergency alert will continue through then.