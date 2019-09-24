UI creates online tool for farmers’ benefit

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An online calculator, developed at the UI’s National Center for Supercomputing Applications, helps farmers estimate payments from the 2018 Farm Bill.

As farmers prepare to harvest in a year of challenges from Mother Nature, they’re also sorting through farm program payment decision based on changes to the bill. Farmers can take advantage of this updated technology to make better business decisions.

The Gardner-farmdoc Payment Calculator estimates basic commodity support program payments for crop years 2019 – 2023, helping U.S. producers make more informed decisions about managing farm operations.

The farmdoc project is a collaboration between the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics (ACES).

