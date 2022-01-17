UI Chicago chancellor named president at South Carolina

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Chicago will have a new leader come July 1.

Chancellor Michael Amiridis has been named the next president of University of South Carolina, the two schools recently announced. Amiridis has been at UIC since 2015. The move south is a homecoming, as Amiridis spent more than 20 years in a variety of roles at South Carolina, including the school’s provost.

“Over the last seven years, it has been a great honor to serve as your chancellor,” Amiridis, a 59 year-old native of Greece, said in a statement. “Together, we advanced our mission by impacting the lives of students and our community through compelling visionary research and scholarship to establish UIC as the country’s model urban research university.”

Amiridis will make $900,000 in his new role, according to South Carolina spokesperson Jeffrey Stensland. Stensland said Amiridis has no set term length. The U of I online salary guide listed Amiridis’ salary as $600,000.

Amiridis replaces Bob Caslen as the next permanent president of South Carolina. Caslen resigned in May.