UI, Carle detail additional COVID-19 collaboration

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois and Carle Health have been collaborating on multiple initiatives aimed at expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing, officials said Monday.

Carle Health announced Monday that already, the UI has delivered personnel and laboratory machines to accelerate the processing of patient test samples, allowing patients at OSF Healthcare, Christie Clinic and Carle to get their COVID-19 test back faster — some within a 24-hour period.

Crucial to this process, officials said, is the UI manufacturing what’s called “viral transfer media” — a mix of liquid components that preserves test samples.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency have agreed for the UI-produced VTM to be delivered at its site in Springfield; officials said the university can produce enough VTM to support up to 10,000 coronavirus tests per week.

Officials also said a UI team is in the process of designing nasal swabs, which collect test samples from potential COVID-19 patients and are also in short supply.

If approved after final tests at Carle Health and IDPH, the university is “prepared to produce up to 300,000 swabs to help deal with the COVID-19 crisis,” officials said in a news release.