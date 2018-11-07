UI campus could be center of Blue Wave

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Just weeks after former president Barack Obama spoke at the UI, voters on campus cast their ballots for the Democratic party.

Democrats swept county elections Tuesday night making history in the process. In the past few years, Champaign County has been red. This election, every big ticket race went blue.

It could be largely due to historically high voter turnout at UI precincts. In one precinct on the UI campus, fewer than 100 people voted in 2014. But, this year, in the same precinct, almost 400 people submitted ballots and each Democratic candidate won the election by 85 – 90% in several UI precincts.

Precincts with young voters set record highs in Champaign County. When it came to national races, students knew exactly what they wanted.

“I really like the fact that Democrats took back control of the house, although the Senate remains Republican, I think now we can start to get the ball rolling on progressive issues.”

In these UI precincts, voters leaned heavily toward Democratic candidates.

“Generally, I would vote blue, despite specific issues, I would vote blue on most candidates.”

That mentality trickled down to local races whether voters knew about candidates or not.

“Did you vote on the whole ballot?”

“I did.”

“Do you know who Dustin Heuerman or Allen Jones is (sic).?”

“The names sound familiar.”

For Naomi Willis, she voted based on what letter was next to the person’s name.

“In terms of their party standing, that’s also important for me. I think it’s about time we have some of the more liberal and progressive viewpoints that are going to be having influence in higher offices right now, sot that’s important to me as well.”

The candidates students voted for are also making their mark in the county. Darlene Kloeppel is the first Champaign County executive.

“I’m excited about being the first executive. I think I will bring a lot to the job and I hope people feel like they can contact me if they need something.”

Aaron Ammons is the first African-American to hold the office of county clerk and Dustin Heuerman is the first openly gay man to become sheriff.

No matter what happened around the country, UI students seem happy playing a role in making history.

“I’m feeling pretty decent about, at least our district. There are some things countrywide that didn’t go ideally, but otherwise, I’m pretty happy with some of the local results.”

It’s been decades since Champaign County had a Democratic sheriff. The last time one even ran was 1998.