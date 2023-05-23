CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you have dinner plans, do you and your friends constantly send restaurant ideas back and forth? Three U of I seniors can relate and wanted to do something about it, all while helping small businesses at the same time.

Like many things today, they started by making an app. One that anyone could download right on their iPhones.

“This started as a passion project way back in summer 2020,” Jack Munn, one of the creators, said.

His idea only grew from there, especially as the world started to reopen post-pandemic. He wanted to create something like a community bucket list.

So, that’s exactly what he and two of his Gies College of Business classmates did. They started launching a new app — Galleon.

You click on something you’re interested in, and it’ll populate many local food and beverage spots in the area.

The three seniors wanted to draw people into locally owned shops and restaurants.

“There’s also nature spots and entertainment areas Anything that makes the community what it is,” Rohan Hirani, another creator, said.

They also want the app to feel like a game. A trophy tab on the app takes you to a leaderboard to connect with friends. You can see top explorers and compare yourself to others in the community.

You can also leave restaurant reviews for your friends. Hirani knows social connections are key.

“If your friends are using it, that’s when you’re more likely to use it,” he added. “We’re trying to make it so that as much as possible people can feel connected to those around you.”

It’s a hands-on learning experience the entrepreneurs are thankful for.

“I’m a finance student but after a little bit of YouTube University I’ve been teaching myself computer science over the last year and a half now,” Evan Waller, another creator, said. He never pictured himself doing something like this.

But four years later, he’s glad he tried something new. They’re ready to see it grow outside of the Champaign-Urbana area as well.

Soon all three grads will be starting full-time jobs in Chicago, but they also plan to keep growing Galleon. When asked what they’d say to people starting their own apps or businesses, they said to take the theories you’re learning in class and expand them to the places you’re passionate about.