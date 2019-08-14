UI associate provost to discuss tuition program, financial aid

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s Associate Provost for Enrollment Management is scheduled to talk about a free tuition program for in-state students.

Dan Mann will be discussing Illinois Commitment for CU Speaks!, a series of talks about hot-button issues held at Neutral Cycle Wednesday night at 7:30.

As the associate provost, Mann oversees campus enrollement, undergraduate admissions, student financial aid, registration and records, enrollment management communications, data analysis and system service and the Principal’s Scholars Program. Illinois Commitment is a new financial aid package that offers scholarships and grants to students who are from in-state. Their families must make $61,000 or less to qualify. The program covers tuition and campus fees for incoming freshmen for up to four years of continuous enrollment, and up to three years of continuous enrollment for new transfer students.