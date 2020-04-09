Uganda couple stuck in U.S. because of COVID-19

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– A couple from Uganda is living in central Illinois, and they’re not able to get back home.

Charles Magumba and his wife came to Paxton last month for a prayer conference. They planned to attend another conference and meetings in Nashville and Rockford but events were canceled and plans had to change because of the coronavirus.

When the Magumbas tried to get back to Uganda, they couldn’t because of travel restrictions. The border into Uganda had been shutdown and there were not any incoming commercial flights. They say they have four children they miss in Uganda. However, the Paxton community has been welcoming. They’re hoping the border will reopen this month.​