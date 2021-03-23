Ubuntu Mentorship will host panel on student leadership

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–A mentorship program in Danville is gaining attention with a series of panels dedicated to rebuilding the community. They’ll have a panel discussing student leadership tomorrow.

The Ubuntu Project was launched by the Laura Lee Fellowship program in November. Since its founding, they’ve grown to include 30 students, and are already planning to fit more students into the program.

Their panel tomorrow will include local leaders talking about taking initiative in the community.

“I want people to know you don’t have to play a sport to get out of Danville,” Project Coordinator David Groves said. “There’s so many business and community leaders that come out of Danville,”

The Ubuntu project will be livestreaming the event on their YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as on the Laura Lee Fellowship website. Students are invited to come to the panel in person at the Laura Lee Fellowship Headquarters, however there will be limited seating due to COVID-19.