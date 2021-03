It was nice to hear some thunder early this morning, even if it did disrupt our sleep! Rainfall totals in many spots exceeded 0.50", so it was a healthy rain at that. While we do have more rain this week, some days will be drier than others. Friday and Saturday will fit into that category, with more widespread rain expected to return by Sunday.

Thursday night will be slightly cooler compared to the past few nights, however temperatures will still be mild compared to normal at around 39. Winds will be lighter out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.