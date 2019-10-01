UBA names new executive director

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new executive director takes over the reins for the Urbana Business Association. Darius White begins his role October 14.

During the past seven years, White has worked in program and major events coordination with the Champaign Park District and Eastern Illinois University.

He holds a master’s in management from Colorado Technical University and a bachelor’s in consumer studies and family services from EIU. He’s also a three-time recipient of the Champaign Park District’s Community Impact Award.

UBA manages some of the most popular events in the area including Market in the Square, the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival, the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Urbana’s Downtown Get Down.