U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces $25.5 million in grants to Illinois airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — United States Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration will award $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administrator (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said Chao.

The department will provide $9 million to the State of Illinois for airport programs in the state. It will also issue grants to the following Illinois airports:

$1,470,000 to University of Illinois-Willard Airport to install navigational aids and rehabilitate a runway.

$6,481,606 to Scott AFB/MidAmerica Airport to expand the terminal building.

$1,637,172 to Central Illinois Regional Airport to buy snow removal equipment and build an apron.

$1,325,829 to Veteran’s Airport of Southern Illinois to buy snow removal equipment, install perimeter fencing, install runway lighting, rehabilitate lighting and rehabilitate an apron.

$2,897,860 to Quad City International Airport to buy an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and improve the terminal building.

$1,100,000 to General Downing-Peoria International Airport to expand an apron and strengthen a runway.

$1,111,111 to Quincy Regional-Baldwin Field to buy snow removal equipment and rebuild a runway.

$400,000 to Chicago/Rockford International Airport to conduct a noise compatibility plan study.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.